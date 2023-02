Di Giuseppe provided a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey on Monday.

Di Giuseppe found the back of the net at 6:02 of the third period to tie the game at 4-4. The 29-year-old was playing in his second NHL contest of the 2022-23 campaign, and this was his first goal and point over that span. Di Giuseppe also has 13 goals and 30 points in 33 contests with AHL Abbotsford this season.