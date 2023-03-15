Di Giuseppe scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Di Giuseppe continues to see top-six minutes at even strength, though he doesn't get much time on special teams. His goal was his third since the All-Star break, and he's added two assists over those 13 contests. That's all of his offense this season, to go with 34 shots on net, 26 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating in 14 outings overall.