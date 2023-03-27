Di Giuseppe scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Di Giuseppe got the Canucks on the board with just 17 seconds left in the second period when his pass deflected off a Blackhawk's defender and past Petr Mrazek. Di Giuseppe now has three goals and an assist in his last four contests, coinciding with a move up to Vancouver's second line. The 29-year-old forward has six goals and nine points in 21 games this season.