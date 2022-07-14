Di Giuseppe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Di Giuseppe spent last season with AHL Abbotsford, logging 12 goals and 24 assists in 42 contests. The veteran winger will serve as forward depth for the Canucks, though the two-way nature of his deal means his NHL chances will likely be limited.
More News
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Suffers fracture in AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Promoted to NHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Clears protocols, assigned to AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Added to COVID-19 protocols•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Recalled from minors•