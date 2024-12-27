Di Giuseppe was called up by Vancouver on Friday.
Di Giuseppe was sent to the minors Monday for the length of the holiday break, but he's back with Vancouver ahead of the Canucks' game against Seattle on Saturday. Di Giuseppe has two assists in three outings with the Canucks in 2024-25.
