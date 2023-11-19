Di Giuseppe posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Di Giuseppe has a goal and three helpers over his last six games since he snapped a five-game funk. The 30-year-old forward continues to hold down an even-strength role on the second line, providing physical play and depth scoring. He's up to eight points, 24 shots on net, 26 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances this season.