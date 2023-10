Di Giuseppe notched an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Di Giuseppe was on the second line to begin the game and saw 16:00 of ice time. The 30-year-old has rarely been more than a bottom-six option in his career, but head coach Rick Tocchet has entrusted the forward with middle-six usage since taking over behind the Canucks' bench. Di Giuseppe had 12 points in 30 outings last season and could produce at a similar pace in 2023-24.