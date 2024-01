Di Giuseppe (undisclosed) is not expected to return to the lineup before the NHL All-Star break, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports Thursday.

Di Giuseppe still hasn't started skating, so this extended timeline shouldn't come as a surprise. Even prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger was a frequent healthy scratch, no doubt in part due to his 14-game pointless streak. As such, even once Di Giuseppe is cleared to return, he is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy impact.