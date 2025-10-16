default-cbs-image
Joseph (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.

Joseph missed the start of the regular season due to an undisclosed injury and was seen skating in a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, but he's healthy enough to be activated off injured reserve. Now that he's back to full health, he could push Elias Pettersson for a bottom-four role in the Canucks' lineup.

