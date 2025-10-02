Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Dealing with minor injury
Head coach Adam Foote said Thursday that Joseph is dealing with a minor injury and isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against Edmonton, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
While the exact nature of Joseph's injury isn't yet clear, it's encouraging that Foote downplayed the severity of the issue. However, it's not yet clear whether Joseph will be available for the start of the regular season.
