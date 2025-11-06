Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Gets first helper of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Joseph was scratched Monday against the Predators, but he replaced Elias Pettersson in the lineup for Wednesday's contest. The helper was Joseph's first point in eight appearances this season. He's added seven blocked shots, three hits, nine shots on net and a minus-2 rating while primarily playing on the third pairing.
