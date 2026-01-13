Joseph notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Joseph has been in a part-time role lately, playing in four of the last seven games. That's an upgrade from most of December, when he was often in the press box, but he should have a clearer path to playing time as long as Elias Pettersson is in the AHL. Joseph has just two helpers, 10 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 15 appearances this season, so fantasy managers can look elsewhere for defensive depth, especially since he's still not a lock to stay in the lineup.