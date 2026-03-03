Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Joseph will miss at least the next four games, starting with Wednesday's matchup against Carolina, after landing on the IR list. However, a timeline for his return to the lineup is unclear. Joseph has one goal, four assists, 18 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and eight hits in 24 appearances this season.
