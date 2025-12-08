Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Participates in morning skate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (illness) was on the ice for Monday's morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Following a two-game absence due to illness, Joseph is poised to be a healthy scratch for Monday's matchup against Detroit. He has produced one assist, 10 shots on goal, eight blocked shots and four hits in 11 appearances this season.
