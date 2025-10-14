Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Participating in Tuesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (undisclosed) sported a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Head coach Adam Foote said Oct. 2 that Joseph's undisclosed issue is a minor one, so the defenseman shouldn't be too far off from moving past his injury. It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will be an extra defenseman once he returns to full strength, but he could challenge Elias Pettersson for a bottom-four role in the lineup.
