Joseph scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Joseph has a goal and an assist over his last three games. The defenseman is seeing steady bottom-four usage in the absence of Zeev Buium (face). If Buium isn't ready to return following the Olympic break, expect Joseph to stick in the lineup a bit longer, but he'll likely slip back into a part-time role once the Canucks are fully healthy. Joseph has a goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 21 appearances this season.