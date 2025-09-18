Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Recovered from injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating that he's healthy for the beginning of training camp.
Joseph didn't play past March 1 due to the injury. He finished 2024-25 with three assists across 47 regular-season appearances between St. Louis and Pittsburgh. The Penguins decided against presenting him with a qualifying offer over the summer, which led to him inking a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Canucks. He should be in the mix for a spot on Vancouver's third pairing, but he's far from a safe bet to earn that assignment.
More News
-
Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Signs with Vancouver•
-
Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Not getting qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Ruled out for regular-season finale•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Completes individual skate•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Designated for IR•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Won't play Sunday•