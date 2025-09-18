Joseph (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating that he's healthy for the beginning of training camp.

Joseph didn't play past March 1 due to the injury. He finished 2024-25 with three assists across 47 regular-season appearances between St. Louis and Pittsburgh. The Penguins decided against presenting him with a qualifying offer over the summer, which led to him inking a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Canucks. He should be in the mix for a spot on Vancouver's third pairing, but he's far from a safe bet to earn that assignment.