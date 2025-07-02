Joseph (upper body) signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Joseph made 47 regular-season appearances between Pittsburgh and St. Louis last year, recording three assists, 45 PIM, 36 hits and 36 blocked shots while averaging 15:16 of ice time. He missed the final 20 games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, and it's unclear how the issue will impact his availability for the 2025-26 campaign. However, once he's healthy, the 26-year-old should have a chance to compete for a role on the Canucks' blue line.