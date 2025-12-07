Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (illness) will miss Saturday's game against Minnesota, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Joseph was also absent for Friday's 4-1 loss to Utah because of the illness. He has an assist in 11 outings this season. Joseph will be an option for the fourth line once he's healthy, but he probably won't play regularly.
