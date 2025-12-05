Joseph (illness) is not expected to be available to face Utah on Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Joseph was unavailable to practice Thursday due to his illness and will now be on the shelf for Friday's matchup. In the 26-year-old blueliner's 11 outings this year, he has failed to find the back of the net, earning one helper, 10 shots and four hits. Joseph will face a tough turnaround to be ready to square off with Minnesota in the second game of the back-to-back Saturday.