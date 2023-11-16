Watch Now:

Suter (undisclosed) is not in Wednesday's lineup versus the Islanders, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Suter attended the morning skate Wednesday, so it's unclear why he's not in the lineup. Sam Lafferty will move to center, Nils Hoglander is in the lineup and Teddy Blueger moved up to the third line with Suter out.

