Suter notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Suter set up Dakota Joshua on the opening tally at 8:04 of the third period. With three goals and three assists over his last six outings, Suter has put up decent offense while serving as a middle-six center. The 28-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 11 assists, three power-play points, 82 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 53 appearances. He's on pace to challenge his career highs of 15 goals and 36 points from the 2021-22 campaign with the Red Wings.