Suter logged an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Suter has mostly been a scorer this season, but he set up J.T. Miller for an empty-netter in this contest. The 28-year-old Suter has three points over his last four games and continues to fill a top-six role. The forward is up to six goals, two helpers, 27 shots on net, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 15 outings. As long as he's seeing premium minutes at even strength, Suter will be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats that focus on scoring.