Suter scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Suter's goal late in the third period was his first point as a Canucks. He ended up leading the team's forwards with 19:42 of ice time in the blowout win, as head coach Rick Tocchet rested the bigger names late. Suter has added just 10 shots on net, eight hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating so far. He's seeing some time on the second power-play unit and the third line, but he's a non-factor in fantasy until he can generate more consistent offense.