Suter scored a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.
Suter has scored in each of the first two games in November after failing to record a point over nine outings in October. That's just the way it goes sometimes for bottom-six forwards. Suter has added 11 shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances while playing on the third line.
