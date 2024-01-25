Suter posted a hat trick in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Suter scored all three goals in the third period to help the Canucks salvage a standings point. He's mainly played on the third line this season, but he was bumped up to left wing alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, which sparked instant chemistry as Suter earned his second three-point effort of January. The 27-year-old is up to 12 tallies, 16 points, 56 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-13 rating through 34 appearances this season.