Suter logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Suter has three goals and three assists over his last nine outings. The 28-year-old has settled in as a third-line center, though his power-play role often sees him among the Canucks' top forwards for ice time. He's up to 26 points (four on the power play), 88 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating across 56 appearances this season. Suter's not a physical player, so he needs to be consistent on offense to make an impact in fantasy.