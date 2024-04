Suter notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Suter forced a turnover and sent J.T. Miller in on a breakaway for a third-period tally. With a goal and an assist over his last two games, Suter is finding a little more success on offense after a stretch where he had just one helper over 12 appearances. The 27-year-old forward is at 29 points, 103 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-17 rating through 66 outings overall.