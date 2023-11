Suter (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Suter will miss his second game in a row with the injury. Andrei Kuzmenko (face) is also out of the lineup, so Linus Karlsson will draw in and Conor Garland will get a promotion to the top six. Suter's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Kraken.