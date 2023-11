The Canucks have put Suter (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Suter has sat out the last five games. He was scoring at the best rate of his career before the injury, picking up four goals in his last six games. The goals have been the only points Suter has accumulated in 15 games, but he is a plus-3 and has 23 shots on goal this season.