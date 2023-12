Suter scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Canucks' 5-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Suter extended the Canucks' lead to 4-1, jamming home a loose puck in front of Juuse Saros. The Swiss forward would also pick up a helper on Elias Pettersson's goal. After going pointless in his first nine games this season, Suter has bounced back, scoring seven points in his last 10 games. He should continue to play on the top line for the time being.