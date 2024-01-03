Suter scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Suter had a goal in the first period and pinballed a second shot in for the finally tally in the third. He also set up an Elias Pettersson goal in the opening frame. Suter has four goals and three assists over his last six games, playing larger than his bottom-six role would suggest. Overall, he's produced eight goals, three helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 23 appearances.