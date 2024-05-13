Suter logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Suter set up the second of Brock Boeser's tallies in the first period. Through nine playoff outings, Suter's scoring contributions have been rather limited -- he has two goals and one assist, along with 19 shots on net. The 27-year-old can handle top-six minutes, but he's unlikely to produce offense at that level on a regular basis, and he doesn't make up for it with physical play that would bolster his fantasy standing.