Suter netted a goal in a 2-0 win over Chicago on Monday.

Suter ended his six-game scoring slump and a nine-game goal drought. He has nine markers and 13 points in 33 appearances in 2023-24. Suter is serving in a middle-six role and getting some time on the second power-play unit, but the 27-year-old has never recorded more than 35 points in a single campaign and is unlikely to do better this season