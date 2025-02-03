Suter scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

In the Canucks' first game without J.T. Miller, both Suter and Filip Chytil -- the two players most likely to take his vacated top-six spot -- scored a goal. Suter's tally opened the scoring 4:19 into the contest. The difference between the two centers came at the faceoff dot, where Suter went 5-for-16 while Chytil was 9-for-12, though Suter had the tougher defensive matchups while playing on the third line. The 28-year-old has been steady lately with three goals and two assists over his last six outings, and he's now at 14 goals, 24 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 51 appearances this season.