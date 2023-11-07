Suter scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Suter has opened November with a goal in three straight contests as the Canucks offense has racked up 18 tallies in that span. The 27-year-old is holding his own as the third-line center, where scoring is not his primary responsibility. He's at three goals, no assists, 15 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating over 12 outings.