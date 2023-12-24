Suter scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Suter has two goals and two helpers over his last four outings. While he's seen mainly bottom-six usage since returning from a lower-body injury, Suter is often used in a variety of situations to increase his ice time. The 27-year-old forward is up to six goals, assists, 26 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 21 appearances this season. Since his contributions are mostly just on offense, Suter's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.