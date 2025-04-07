Suter notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Suter continues to operate as the first-line center and set up Nils Hoglander for the opening tally in this contest. The 28-year-old Suter has 14 points over 13 games dating back to March 12 versus the Flames. He's spent a large portion of that stretch on the first line following injuries to Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (concussion). Suter is up to 43 points, 120 shots on net, 57 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 76 appearances this season.