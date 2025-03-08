Suter logged an assist and three hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Suter, a pending unrestricted free agent, was not dealt by the Canucks prior to Friday's deadline. He remains in a third-line role for now, though he often sees more ice time than that placement in the lineup would suggest. He's earned four points over seven contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break and is now up to 29 points over 61 appearances, matching his scoring output from 67 regular-season outings a year ago. He's a decent depth scorer who can help in deep fantasy formats with his offense.