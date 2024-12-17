Suter notched an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Suter helped out on the first of Kiefer Sherwood's three goals in the game. The 28-year-old Suter snapped his three-game slump, but offense may be harder to come by moving forward. He's lost his top-six spot since J.T. Miller returned from a personal leave, with Suter now centering the third line rather than playing on the wing. He's been good this year with 18 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 29 appearances, and the Canucks have a fairly deep offense, so don't rush to drop Suter -- just have a backup plan ready if he enters a slump.