Head coach Rick Tocchet told Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 on Monday that Suter (lower body) suffered a setback about a week ago.

As a result, Suter hasn't been able to resume skating yet. It's unclear at this time when he will be available to return to the lineup. The Canucks placed on Suter on injured reserve Friday. He has picked up four goals, 23 shots on net and nine hits in 15 appearances this season.