Suter (lower body) is hoping to play Thursday against the Panthers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Suter will be sidelined for his 14th game against the Lightning on Tuesday but at least has a clearer timeline to return to action. After starting the season with a nine-game pointless streak, Suter scored four goals in six games before suffering his lower-body injury. Even once cleared to play, Suter will likely have to settle for a bottom-six role, limiting his chances to produce at a high level.