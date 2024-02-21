Suter collected three assists during Monday's loss to the Wild.
Prior to the three-point performance, Suter was held to just one point in the previous seven games, which came after a hot streak of six points in a three-game span. He can be a streaky scorer, but playing in the top six gives him ample opportunity. Suter is up to 22 points in 43 contests this season.
