Suter notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Suter helped out on two of Brock Boeser's three goals in the game. With four goals and two helpers over his last three contests, Suter has made the most of his move to the second line and first power-play unit. He has ample fantasy value in that role if he can maintain it. For the season, the 27-year-old forward has 12 goals, six helpers, 59 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 35 outings.