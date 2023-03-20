Hughes logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 2-1 win over Anaheim.

Hughes was involved in both Vancouver goals Sunday, setting up J.T. Miller in the first period before assisting on Elias Pettersson's power-play tally in the second. It's the second consecutive two-helper for Hughes. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 65 points (five goals, 60 assists) through 65 games this season, three shy of his career high set in 76 games last year.