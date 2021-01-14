Hughes had two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Hughes was good enough to get an assist while seated, as he won a puck battle at the blue line and shoveled a pass to Brock Boeser, who buried the Canucks' fourth goal. It appears Hughes will be paired with Travis Hamonic to begin the year -- the latter is a reliable defender, which should allow the former to range forward offensively. Hughes also figures to see big minutes on the power play as he looks to build on a 53-point campaign in 68 games as a rookie last year.