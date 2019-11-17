Hughes provided a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Hughes set up Alexander Edler and Brock Boeser in a span of 1:37 to help the Canucks erase a late two-goal deficit. The pair of helpers puts Hughes at 14 points in 20 contests. He has 31 shots on goal and nine power-play points so far in 2019-20.