Hughes notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hughes was bumped up to the top pairing with Alexander Edler (upper body) out of action. Hughes responded with the helper in a team-leading 24:24 of ice time. The 20-year-old defenseman has nine assists in his last six games and 23 points in 27 contests overall in 2019-20.