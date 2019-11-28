Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Another three-assist outing
Hughes finished Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Pittsburgh with three assists.
Unlike his last three-assist outing, all three of Hughes' helpers in this game came with the two teams at even strength. While the loss is unfortunate, the level of play exhibited by Hughes continues to impress considering he's playing in just his first full NHL season. Last year saw Hughes appear in only five games. In 15 appearances this season, the young defenseman has bagged 21 points, 13 of which have come with the man advantage.
