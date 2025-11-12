Hughes logged three assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Hughes played a part in all three of the Canucks' goals in this loss. The 26-year-old has racked up six helpers over his last four games after being held scoreless Nov. 3 versus the Predators in his return from a lower-body injury. When healthy, he has played at his usual elite level, racking up one goal, 12 helpers, 40 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances. Hughes will continue to see massive minutes on the Canucks' blue line, which is still dealing with a couple of injuries to Derek Forbort (undisclosed) and Victor Mancini (upper body).